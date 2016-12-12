Tesla settles Norway lawsuit over car's performance

OSLO Dec 12 Electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc
has reached an out-of-court settlement with 126
Norwegian customers who claimed their cars' performance did not
match promises made in the firm's marketing.
Lawyers for the owners and the company told the Oslo
District Court in a joint letter they wanted to withdraw the
case which had been due to start on Monday, a court spokeswoman
said.
Kaspar Nygaard Thommessen of Oslo-based law firm Wikborg
Rein, who represented the car owners, told Reuters a settlement
had been reached in recent days and the case had been resolved.
He declined to provide details of the settlement.
Norwegian business newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv (DN) said on
Sunday Tesla had agreed to pay 65,000 Norwegian crowns ($7,700)
to each car owner, about half of what they demanded, or allow
them to choose from alternative options, including car upgrades.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
The case involved Tesla's Model S P85D, which the car owners
said had a lower horsepower than stated by Tesla. The company
has denied misleading the buyers.
While the Model S PD85 is no longer offered in Norway,
similar Tesla Model S cars range from $95,000 for the 90D
version to $135,000 for the P100D, according to the company's
Norwegian price website. Most buyers will also pay for add-ons
that raise the price further.
Norway is among the world's top markets for electric cars
thanks to generous government subsidies aimed at increasing the
electrification of transport.
The registration of new Tesla cars in Norway fell by 24
percent in the first 11 months of 2016 compared with 2015,
according to data from lobby group Road Traffic Information
Council (OFV).
($1 = 8.4407 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis Editing by Terje Solsvik and
Mark Potter)