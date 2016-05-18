版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 04:24 BJT

Tesla Motors plans to raise $2 bln for Model 3

May 18 Tesla Motors Inc said it expected to raise about $2 billion through a stock offering to "accelerate the ramp" of its first mass-market car, the Model 3.

Tesla said it would offer about $1.4 billion of shares with the remaining to be sold by Chief Executive Elon Musk. (Reporting by Richa Naidu)

