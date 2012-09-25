Tesla cuts 2012 revenue forecast due to slow Model S rollout

BRIEF-Keyera announces operational outage at Alberta Envirofuels
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
Sept 25 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc on Tuesday cut its forecast for 2012 revenue, citing a slower-than-expected rollout of its Model S sedan.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it now expects full-year revenue in the range of $400 million to $440 million, down from its prior outlook of $560 million to $600 million.
"We have methodically increased our Model S production at a rate slower than we had earlier anticipated," the company said in documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
"Certain suppliers have experienced delays in meeting our demand and we continue to focus on supplier capabilities and constraints," the company added.
Tesla said it expects third-quarter revenue in the range of $44 million to $46 million, reflecting the lower deliveries of cars. The company said it expects its gross profit margin in the quarter - now expected to be in the range of negative 15 percent to negative 18 percent - to be hurt by the limited number of Model S sedans.
Tesla said it expects gross margin in the fourth quarter to "improve substantially and turn positive" as it ramps up Model S volumes and cuts costs.
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:35 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and government’s Digital Payments panel convenor Chandrababu Naidu at an event in Mumbai.