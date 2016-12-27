Panasonic, Tesla to start production of solar cells in New York

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
TOKYO Dec 27 Panasonic Corp and Tesla Motors said on Tuesday they have agreed to start production of photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules at a factory in Buffalo, New York.
In a joint statement, the two companies said they plan to start production of PV modules in the summer of 2017 and increase to one gigawatt of module production by 2019.
The plan is part of the solar partnership that the two companies first announced in October. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.