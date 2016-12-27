UPDATE 2-Panasonic to invest over $256 mln in Tesla's U.S. plant for solar cells

* To start production of PV cells, modules at Buffalo
factory
* Panasonic, Tesla are longstanding partners
(Adds Tesla share movement)
TOKYO Dec 27 Panasonic Corp will
invest more than 30 billion yen ($256 million) in a New York
production facility of Elon Musk's Tesla Motors to make
photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules, deepening a partnership of
the two companies.
Tesla's shares were up 3.5 percent at $220.75 in early
trading on Tuesday.
Japan's Panasonic, which has been retreating from low-margin
consumer electronics to focus more on automotive components and
other businesses targeting corporate clients, will make the
investment in Tesla's factory in Buffalo, New York.
The U.S. electric car maker is making a long-term purchase
commitment from Panasonic as part of the deal, besides providing
factory buildings and infrastructure.
In a statement on Tuesday, the two companies said they plan
to start production of PV modules in the summer of 2017 and
increase to one gigawatt of module production by 2019.
The plan is part of the solar partnership that the two
companies first announced in October, but which did not disclose
investment details.
Tesla is working exclusively with longtime partner Panasonic
to supply batteries for its upcoming Model 3, the company's
first mass-market car. Panasonic is also the exclusive supplier
of batteries to Tesla's Model S and Model X.
($1 = 117.2500 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)