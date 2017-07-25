CORRECTED-Tesla Model S regains top rating after software update -Consumer Reports

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Model S regained a top rating in its class from Consumer Reports, not a top safety rating)

July 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's Model S sedan regained Consumer Reports' top rating in its vehicle class, the magazine said on Tuesday, after the automaker updated the emergency braking system on the vehicle.

Tesla provided an over-the-air update in July to its software on the Model S to include automatic emergency braking (AEB) at highway speeds, Consumer Reports said. (bit.ly/2tGqDBS)

In April, the magazine, which provides an annual rating of vehicles sold in the United States, lowered its rating on the Model S, noting that Tesla's last software update for the emergency braking system was not adequate.

The previous update activated AEB on vehicles on speeds up to 28 miles per hour (mph), far lower than the 90 mph limit for the prior AEB system included on older vehicles.

Consumer Reports said at the time the sedan lost its top ranking in the ultra-luxury car category for failing to install the feature that it had promised to owners as standard equipment.

The magazine awards extra points to the overall score to vehicles that provide automatic braking as a standard feature across all trims.