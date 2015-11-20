版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 21日 星期六 01:05 BJT

Tesla recalling 90,000 Model S sedans to check seat belts

Nov 20 Tesla Motors Inc said Friday it is recalling all 90,000 Model S sedans produced to check for a possible defect in the front seat belt assemblies.

The cost of the worldwide recall will be "immaterial," the company said. The problem was discovered after a single report to the company in early November of a seatbelt assembly breaking when a customer in the front passenger seat of a Model S on the road in Europe turned to talk with passengers in the rear seat.

(Reporting By Joseph White; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐