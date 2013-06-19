Tesla recalls some Model S vehicles due to seat-mount defect

June 19 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc said it recalled some Model S cars manufactured between May 10 and June 8 due to a defect in the mounting bracket of the rear seat.

"This reduces our confidence that the left hand seat back will be properly retained in the event of a crash," Tesla founder-CEO Elon Musk said in a statement posted on its website.

The statement did not specify the number of vehicles affected.

Musk said there were no customer complaints and that the company was not aware of any injuries because of the defect. The recall was not in response to any regulatory warning, he said.

