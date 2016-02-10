REFILE-Tesla posts 11th straight quarterly loss

BRIEF-CMS ENERGY INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE
* CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects to "Tesla" from "Tesla's" in headline)
Feb 10 Tesla Motors Inc reported a quarterly loss for the eleventh straight quarter as higher sales of its Model S sedans failed to offset rising costs.
The Silicon Valley electric car maker, controlled by Elon Musk, said net loss nearly tripled to $320.4 million, or $2.44 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $107.6 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose nearly 27 percent to $1.21 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.