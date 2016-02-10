REFILE-UPDATE 1-Tesla says expects to become profitable in 2016

BRIEF-CMS ENERGY INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE
* CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects paragraph eight to add missing number "42 percent")
Feb 10 Tesla Motors Inc forecast deliveries of Model S sedans and Model X SUVs that topped analysts' estimates and said it expects to turn in a profit in 2016, sending its shares 15 percent higher in after-hours trading.
The electric car maker has long enjoyed the status of Silicon Valley darling for its brash innovation in electric cars.
Its technological prowess - such as adding features through over-the-air software upgrades - and bold design have been a thorn in the side of Detroit's traditional automakers, who are only now beginning to fight back.
Tesla said it planned to deliver 80,000-90,000 Model S and Model X vehicles of in 2016, ahead of Wall Street's average expectation for about 79,000 vehicles, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
The loss-making company also said it planned to achieve profitability on an adjusted basis and also to be net cash flow positive for the full year 2016.
Elon Musk-led Tesla said its long-promised moderately priced car, the Model 3, would be unveiled on March 31.
Tesla's net loss, however, nearly tripled to $320.4 million, or $2.44 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $107.6 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total operating costs rose 42 percent to $478.9 million in the quarter.
On an adjusted basis, Tesla reported a loss of 87 cents per share.
Revenue rose nearly 27 percent to a record $1.21 billion on higher sales of the Model S and demand for the Model X, which launched in September. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
