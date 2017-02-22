Tesla says Model 3 on track for volume production by Sept

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Tesla Inc posted a smaller quarterly loss and said its mass-market Model 3 sedan was on track for volume production by September.
The company's net loss attributable to common shareholders narrowed to $121.3 million, or 78 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $320.4 million, or $2.44 per share, a year earlier. bit.ly/2l9C0tI
Tesla, which is led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said revenue rose 88 percent to $2.28 billion.
The company is betting big on Model 3 to help it meet its goal of producing 500,000 cars annually in 2018. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.