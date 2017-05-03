Tesla's revenue more than doubles, helped by record deliveries

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.
Tesla also backed its target of launching its highly anticipated mass market Model 3 sedan later this year, said the car was on track for initial production in July.
Tesla, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said net loss attributable to common shareholders widened to $330.3 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $282.3 million a year earlier. (bit.ly/2p9tTzv)
On a per-share basis, net loss narrowed to $2.04 per share from $2.13 per share.
Revenue more than doubled to $2.7 billion from $1.15 billion.
Tesla's results reflect the first full quarter that includes solar panel installer SolarCity, which it bought last year. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.