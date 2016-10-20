Tesla says it will roll out Uber-style ride services program

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 Tesla Motors Inc
is planning to roll out a ride services program and will
announce details next year, the luxury electric vehicle maker
said on its website, a service first outlined by Chief Executive
Elon Musk in his master plan in July.
News of the Tesla Network was in a disclaimer about the
self-driving functionality on new Model S vehicles. Musk said on
Wednesday Tesla is building new vehicles with the necessary
hardware to eventually enable full autonomy, although the
software is not yet ready.
"Please note that using a self-driving Tesla for car sharing
and ride hailing for friends and family is fine, but doing so
for revenue purposes will only be permissible on the Tesla
Network, details of which will be released next year," read the
disclaimer.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for more
detail.
Car makers have rushed to invest in so-called mobility
services, hoping to capture the potential trillions of dollars
in revenue from selling both vehicles and such on-demand
services, while carving out a stake in the industry dominated by
Uber.
Barclays analyst Brian Johnson wrote in a note to investors
on Thursday that although a Tesla Network could "excite the
market" over its potential earnings stream, it was a costly
proposition.
"While we think ride-sharing/hailing is the future of
mass-market mobility, we have some financial concerns with the
idea of an OEM-owned fleet," Johnson wrote.
Venture capitalists and corporate investors had poured
nearly $28 billion into the ride services sector in the past
decade as of June, according to a Reuters analysis.
General Motors has made the biggest bet, investing $500
million in Lyft in January. GM's upcoming electric Chevrolet
Bolt was designed expressly with car sharing in mind, executives
have told Reuters.
Money-losing Tesla lacks the deep pockets of GM, and ride
services companies like Uber and Lyft burn billions of dollars
in price wars to secure regional dominance, as occurred with
Uber in China before it ceded to local rival Didi Chuxing.
In his "Master Plan, Part Deux" in July, Musk outlined a
system in which a Tesla owner could add a car to a shared Tesla
fleet using a phone app, allowing it to "generate income for
you" and lower the cost of ownership.
Musk said that in cities where car ownership is lower, Tesla
would operate its own fleet.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Bill Trott)