U.S. reviewing suspension complaints in Tesla Model S cars

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. auto safety investigators are reviewing reports of suspension problems in Tesla Motors Inc Model S cars, a government spokesman said on Thursday.
Bryan Thomas, a spokesman for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said the agency is "examining the potential suspension issue on the Tesla Model S, and is seeking additional information from vehicle owners and the company." The review is a step before the agency decides whether to open a formal investigation leading to a potential safety recall.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: