Tesla will clarify customers may disclose vehicle problems -source

WASHINGTON, June 10 Tesla Motors Inc
has agreed to revise its customer repair agreements to allow
owners to report potential safety issues to U.S. auto safety
regulators, a source briefed on the matter said.
The U.S. National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) on
Thursday said Tesla had entered into a "troublesome
nondisclosure agreement" with a Tesla Model S owner who had
suspension problems. NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind told
Reuters on Thursday that the agency was reviewing the
automaker's use of the agreements to see if they had impeded
owners from making complaints.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)