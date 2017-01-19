US closing Tesla autopilot death investigation without demanding recall -source

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
WASHINGTON Jan 19 The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday is expected to close a six-month-old investigation into the death of a Tesla Motors Inc car driver using its semi-autonomous driving system Autopilot without seeking a recall, according to a source briefed on the matter.
The auto safety agency did not find evidence of a defect that would have required a safety recall of the cars, the source said.
Tesla in September unveiled improvements to its Autopilot software, adding new limits on hands-off driving and other improvements that chief executive Elon Musk has said likely would have prevented a fatality in May.
Tesla's Autopilot, introduced in October 2015, has been the focus of intense scrutiny since it was revealed in July that a Tesla Model S driver, Joshua Brown, was killed while using the technology in a May 7 collision with a truck in Florida. (Reporting by David Shepardson)
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results