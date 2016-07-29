Tesla crash does little to sway public opinion on self-driving cars

DETROIT, July 29 Consumers are more aware of
self-driving cars, but slightly less interested in riding in
them, according to two surveys conducted after a fatal crash of
a Tesla equipped with self-driving technology.
An online survey of more than 1,500 Americans in mid-July by
AlixPartners found that overall consumer interest in
self-driving dropped about three percentage points after news of
the May 7 Tesla crash was reported on June 30, according to
results released on Friday.
But awareness of self-driving technology rose about 10
percentage points, to 81-85 percent from 71-76 percent in a
similar Alix survey conducted just six weeks earlier, before
news of the crash.
The Alix survey also noted that consumers still trust
Silicon Valley companies, such as Tesla Motors Inc,
more than traditional automakers to supply the technology and
programming for self-driving cars.
On Thursday, the Boston Consulting Group said public opinion
about self-driving cars had not changed significantly in the
past year, based on the results of its own survey on
self-driving cars, conducted in July among more than 1,500
consumers in the United States, Germany and China.
U.S. and German respondents were more risk-averse this year
when asked about their willingness to ride in partly and fully
automated vehicles. About 41 percent of Germans and 48 percent
of Americans said they'd be willing to try a fully self-driving
car, down slightly from a similar survey in August 2015.
Chinese consumers in the most recent BCG survey were more
willing to ride in a self-driving car - 81 percent, compared
with 75 percent a year ago.
BCG also released the results of a study conducted with the
World Economic Forum on the impact of self-driving vehicles,
noting that widespread adoption of such vehicles, including
fully automated "robo-taxis," could result in a 60 percent drop
in the number of cars on city streets, an 80 percent decline in
vehicle emissions and 90 percent fewer traffic accidents.
BCG's analysis indicates "the potential benefits for society
are huge if self-driving vehicles are combined with ride sharing
and electrification," said senior partner Michael Ruessmann, a
coauthor of the report.
