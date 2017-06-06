UPDATE 1-Early buyers of Tesla's Model 3 get two choices: color, wheel size

(Recasts with detail on Model 3, board members from Musk)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Buyers of Tesla Inc's
upcoming Model 3 car will only get two choices in
configuration, a policy that will let the company quickly ramp
up production of its mass-market vehicle, Chief Executive Elon
Musk told investors on Tuesday.
"You just need to decide what color you want and what size
wheels, at least for the initial production," Musk told
shareholders at an annual meeting in Silicon Valley.
Hundreds of thousands of potential buyers put down
refundable deposits on the Model 3. Buyers will be able to
configure vehicles next month, Musk said.
More choice will become available, but he did not say when.
By comparison, the Model S sedan has choices of battery
size, an optional sunroof, various interiors and several
upgrades including sound systems and limited self-driving.
Speculation has been rampant over what specifications owners
would be able to choose for the upcoming Model 3, which will be
priced at about $35,000.
Musk said the Model 3 will first be offered only with
two-wheel drive. All-wheel drive likely will come early next
year.
Musk spoke as investors fell in line with management,
backing the board's view on five proposals, including rejecting
a bid to make directors stand for re-election each year.
Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds had urged
fellow Tesla shareholders to vote for a proposal aimed at the
declassification of the company's board, arguing that "annual
accountability can lead to increased company performance."
Musk said Tesla planned to add two and maybe three new
directors next month or the following month. They would come
from "a broad range of backgrounds and industries," Musk said.
