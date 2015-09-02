Tesla Signature series Model X priced at $132,000 to $144,000

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2 Tesla Motors Inc said on Wednesday that customers who reserved its first luxury electric crossover, the Model X Signature series, could now customize their models, with prices ranging from $132,000 and $144,000.
That puts the electric car maker one step closer to delivery of the first, special version of the Model X sport utility vehicle, which has been eagerly awaited since it was announced in early 2012.
The premium-priced Signature series will be the first of the new Model X cars, with deliveries to begin this month, a Tesla spokeswoman said.
It is customary for automakers to debut higher-priced versions of their cars before introducing more-standard models.
Tesla has been spending heavily ahead of the launch of the Model X, its first battery-powered SUV to follow the Model S sedan to market, even as it prepares to roll out in 2017 a cheaper, mass-market vehicle starting at $35,000, the Model 3.
The limited-edition Signature series cars, which will be available in a unique red color not offered for the standard Model X, include such features as self-parking capacity and enhanced sound. Optional add-ons include packages for subzero weather or towing. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.