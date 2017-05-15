Former SolarCity CEO Lyndon Rive will leave Tesla

May 15 SolarCity founder Lyndon Rive, who
steered the dramatic growth of the biggest U.S. residential
solar company before driving its sale to Tesla Inc, is
leaving the electric vehicle maker in June, he said on Monday.
In an interview, the former SolarCity chief executive said
he wanted to start a new company next year and spend more time
with his family. Rive had been serving as head of sales and
services for Tesla's energy division since last year.
Rive's responsibilities will be distributed among Tesla
leadership, Tesla said.
Tesla acquired SolarCity for $2.6 billion in August, paving
the way for Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ambitious plans for a
carbon-free energy and transportation company. The sale came as
investors worried about the solar panel installer's debt-fueled
growth.
Under Tesla, SolarCity has slowed installations and focused
on the most profitable projects that generate cash upfront.
Throughout his decade at the helm of the company, Rive had a
populist vision of making rooftop solar energy affordable to all
in an effort to curb demand for fossil fuels and combat climate
change.
Rive, 40, said SolarCity was "healthier than it's ever
been," and the time had come for him to move on.
Tesla launched its innovative solar roof tiles last week, a
product that generates electricity without traditional rooftop
panels.
Rive said he began to consider leaving a few months ago.
"My skill set and what I love doing is starting and running
companies," Rive said. "I can hand off the baton to somebody
else and give myself the opportunity to do something else that
could also have another impact."
Cal Lankton, Tesla's vice president of global infrastructure
operations, will take on an expanded role as head of sales and
operations for energy products, the company said.
Rive co-founded SolarCity with his older brother Peter in
2006 with financial backing from their cousin Musk. Peter Rive,
who was SolarCity's chief technology officer, will remain to
focus on the company's solar roofs.
Over the next decade, SolarCity expanded rapidly with
innovative no-money-down financing schemes and a vast sales and
installation operation. The company in 2013 aimed to have 1
million customers by 2018, but scaled back its plans at the end
of 2015 as costs for funding that growth mounted and demand
began to slow. SolarCity hit 300,000 customers late last year.
