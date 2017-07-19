FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 小时内
SolarCity co-founder Peter Rive to quit Tesla
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
深度分析
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
财经视点
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 下午1点48分 / 21 小时内

SolarCity co-founder Peter Rive to quit Tesla

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said SolarCity co-founder Peter Rive is leaving the company, eight months after the electric car maker bought the biggest U.S. residential solar panel maker.

SolarCity was founded by Peter Rive and his younger brother Lyndon in 2006 with financial backing from their cousin and Tesla chief Elon Musk. Former SolarCity Chief Executive Lyndon Rive announced his resignation in May.

Peter Rive will be leaving the company to explore new opportunities, a Tesla spokesperson said in a statement.

Tesla bought SolarCity for $2.6 billion last year, paving the way for Musk's ambitious plans for a carbon-free energy and transportation company. The sale came as investors worried about the solar panel installer's debt-fueled growth.

Under Tesla, SolarCity has slowed installations and focused on the most profitable projects that generate cash upfront.

Rive was overseeing the development of solar roof tiles, which are expected to go into production this summer.

"Peter's responsibilities, including work on Solar Roof, will be distributed among Tesla's existing engineering teams," Tesla said. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below