Tesla's Musk unveils solar roof tiles, longer-lasting batteries

Oct 28 Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive
Elon Musk on Friday unveiled new energy products aimed at
illustrating the benefits of combining his electric car and
battery maker with solar installer SolarCity Corp.
The products include solar-powered roof tiles that eliminate
the need for traditional panels and longer-lasting batteries
aimed at helping to realize Musk's vision of selling a fossil
fuel free lifestyle to consumers.
"This is sort of the integrated future. An electric car, a
Powerwall and a solar roof. The key is it needs to be beautiful,
affordable and seamlessly integrated," Musk said during an
event to showcase the products at the Universal Studios theme
park near Los Angeles. "If all those things are true why would
you go any other direction?"
Musk is the biggest shareholder in both Tesla and SolarCity,
which is run by two of his first cousins. Analysts have been
dubious of the deal's proposed synergies, with some suggesting
the merger is a way for Tesla to rescue money-losing SolarCity.
A vote on the acquisition is scheduled for Nov. 17.
