Tesla, SolarCity shares fall ahead of merger details

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 1 Shares of Tesla Motors Inc
and SolarCity Corp tumbled on Tuesday ahead of
expected financial details from the electric carmaker on a
pending $2.6 billion merger that has been met with widespread
investor skepticism.
Shares of Tesla were down 4.1 percent in afternoon trading
to $189.60 and shares of solar panel installer SolarCity were
down 3.5 percent at $18.91.
Tesla was due to post additional information about the
acquisition on its blog and website after the market close,
followed by a question and answer webcast at 5 p.m. EDT (2100
GMT).
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, who is chairman of
SolarCity and the largest shareholder in both companies, has
described the deal as a "no brainer" that paves the way for a
carbon-free energy and transportation company.
But many investors have not shared that opinion, and Tesla
lost about $4.3 billion of its value with a share sell-off after
the deal was first announced in June.
Shares of Tesla, as of Monday's close, are down 10 percent
since the deal was made public.
SolarCity's board agreed to the deal in August.
A vote by shareholders of both
companies is planned for Nov. 17.
Tesla's offer, which represents about half of SolarCity's
value a year ago, values SolarCity at $25.37 a share.
SolarCity, which has $6.34 billion in liabilities, including
debt, has expanded dramatically in the last five years, but it
relies heavily on borrowing money to finance its no-money-down
residential solar installations.
The company's stock has fallen 63 percent so far in 2016.
Tesla itself has burned through over $600 million in cash in
the first half of the year, and plans to increase spending this
quarter in order to fund the launch of its mass-market Model 3
sedan, along with a massive battery factory in Nevada and other
plans.
Musk - who owns 19 percent of Tesla and 22 percent of
SolarCity - said last week Tesla will not need to raise
additional funds in 2016 and said it was possible SolarCity
could be a cash contributor in the fourth quarter.
The combined Tesla-SolarCity could save at least $150
million in the first full year, helped by combined sales forces,
and consolidating manufacturing and key technologies. Musk has
said.
Tesla faces shareholder lawsuits alleging board members
breached their fiduciary duty in approving the deal.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Tom Brown)