UPDATE 2-Tesla says SolarCity would add $1 billion to 2017 revenue

SAN FRANCISCO/LOS ANGELES Nov 1 Tesla Motors
Inc said on Tuesday its $2.6 billion merger with
SolarCity Corp would add over $500 million in cash to
the electric carmaker's balance sheet over the next three years,
while contributing over $1 billion to revenue in 2017.
Shares of Tesla fell another 2 percent in after-hours trade
after tumbling 4 percent in afternoon trade to close at $197.73.
Similarly, shares of solar panel installer SolarCity fell
another 3.5 percent after falling 2.7 percent during regular
trading at $19.07.
Tesla, whose shares had fallen 10 percent since the deal was
made public in June, used an eight-page document posted on its
blog and investor relations website after the market closed to
convince skeptical shareholders in advance of a Nov. 17 vote on
the deal.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, who is chairman of
SolarCity and the largest shareholder in both companies, has
described their combination as a "no brainer."
The document pitched the deal as part of Tesla's mission to
combat the "catastrophic impact" of greenhouse gases on the
environment by accelerating the world's transition to clean
energy.
"The acquisition will enable us to transform into a truly
integrated sustainable energy company," it said, referring to
the promise of a unique provider of carbon-free energy,
transportation and power storage.
Naysayers of the deal - whom Musk called out during a
conference call with analysts, saying they had never accurately
predicted Tesla's success - have said the merger is short on
synergies and amounts to a Tesla bailout of money-losing
SolarCity.
Tesla highlighted in the document what it said was expected
improvement in SolarCity's GAAP revenue and profitability due to
less reliance on leasing and more on purchases. Tesla said that
nearly one-third of residential bookings in September were
purchases, a four-fold improvement over the first quarter.
Fewer leases would create "a healthier mix of upfront and
recurring revenue," Tesla said.
SolarCity has $6.34 billion in liabilities, including debt.
It is the biggest player in the U.S. residential solar market
and has expanded dramatically in the last five years, but it has
relied heavily on borrowing money to finance its no-money-down
residential solar installations.
Tesla reiterated that the combined Tesla-SolarCity could
generate at least $150 million in cost savings in the first full
year, helped by combined sales forces, and consolidating
manufacturing and key technologies.
Pointing to more synergies, Musk told analysts SolarCity had
300,000 installed customers, while Tesla had about 180,000 car
owners, creating an ability to cross-sell services such as a
solar panel roof unveiled last week.
"It's a massive upsell opportunity," said SolarCity
co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Peter Rive of the
company's existing customers. "It's a very simple retrofit
procedure to go back to the customers and upsell them."
Tesla said SolarCity increased its cash balance in the third
quarter from the second, although it did not disclose the sum.
SolarCity will announce third-quarter results on Nov. 9,
SolarCity Chief Executive Lyndon Rive said, indicating that
further details about SolarCity performance could not be
disclosed until then.
Tesla's offer, which represents about half of SolarCity's
value a year ago, values SolarCity at $25.37 a share.
SolarCity's stock has fallen 63 percent so far in 2016.
Tesla itself burned through $759 million in cash in the
first three quarters of 2016, and plans to increase spending
this quarter in order to fund the launch of its mass-market
Model 3 sedan, along with a massive battery factory in Nevada
and other plans.
The company posted its first quarterly net profit in more
than three years last week, announced a leaner capital spending
plan for 2016, and said it could turn a profit again in the
fourth quarter.
Musk - who owns 19 percent of Tesla and 22 percent of
SolarCity - said last week Tesla will not need to raise
additional funds in 2016 and said it was possible SolarCity
could be a cash contributor in the fourth quarter.
Tesla faces shareholder lawsuits alleging board members
breached their fiduciary duty in approving the deal.
