CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Tesla's Musk closes SolarCity deal, more challenges ahead

By Alexandria Sage and Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES Nov 17 Tesla Motors Inc
Chief Executive Elon Musk won approval on Thursday from the
electric luxury automaker's shareholders for an acquisition of
SolarCity Corp, the solar energy system installer in
which he is the largest shareholder.
The stock swap deal, worth about $2 billion, caps a
tumultuous year for Musk and Tesla. The proposed acquisition of
SolarCity, a money-losing installer of residential solar power
systems, prompted a 13 percent fall in Tesla's share price after
Musk outlined the deal in June.
Tesla said the deal was "overwhelmingly" approved by 85
percent of unaffiliated shareholders. Shares rose 1.3 percent in
after-hours trade after gaining 2.6 percent in the regular
session to close at $188.66.
"Your faith will be rewarded," Musk told shareholders
assembled at the company's Fremont, California, facility.
Tesla investors have also been rattled by a federal
investigation of the death of a Tesla owner operating his car on
Autopilot, a driver assistance system, and by
concerns Musk may be overextended between ambitious future goals
for Tesla, the work of integrating SolarCity, and his CEO duties
at SpaceX.
The automaker's shares are down nearly 20 percent for the
year, and took a hit after Donald Trump's victory in the
presidential election. A key Trump advisor on environmental
issues, Myron Ebell, has said federal tax subsidies for electric
vehicles should be cut off.
Tesla faces more challenges in the months ahead, as the
company tries to make a five-fold leap in its annual vehicle
production and launch next year its new Model 3 sedan, aimed at
mass-market customers able to buy a vehicle with a starting
price of $35,000.
Tesla last month reported a narrow profit for the third
quarter, and Musk said he did not expect the company would have
to sell more shares to finance the Model 3 launch. However, most
analysts expect the company will have to raise capital next
year, possibly with a sale of equity.
Musk and other company insiders recused themselves from the
shareholder vote on the SolarCity acquisition. But Musk
campaigned hard for the deal, arguing SolarCity's operations
would add $1 billion to Tesla's revenue by 2017, and generate an
additional $500 million in cash over three years.
Musk received a boost for the SolarCity deal earlier this
month when Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended
that investors in both companies approve the deal. Under the
proposed transaction, SolarCity shareholders will get 0.110 of a
Tesla share for each share in the solar company.
As of Sept. 30, SolarCity had $259.3 million in cash and
cash equivalents and $6.68 billion in total liabilities,
including debt.
SolarCity has expanded dramatically in the last five years,
but it relies heavily on borrowing money to finance its
no-money-down residential solar installations. After expanding
installations more than 70 percent between 2014 and 2015,
SolarCity ratcheted down its forecast three times this year and
now expects just a modest increase compared with 2015.
