Short sellers ramp up bets against Tesla, SolarCity shares -S3 Partners

NEW YORK, June 28 Bets against both Tesla Motors
Inc and SolarCity Corp shares have risen after
Elon Musk announced a proposed merger last week, but any further
bets will be small as both stocks have few borrowable shares,
said Ihor Dusaniwsky, head of research at financial analytics
firm S3 Partners on Tuesday.
Short interest in Tesla has hit $7.3 billion, up 16 percent
in June and now close to its high of $7.4 billion in March,
Dusaniwsky said.
Investors who short Tesla and SolarCity, betting that shares
will fall, raised financial concerns about uniting two
money-losing companies which both regularly raise cash to
support their expansion.
Dusaniwsky said borrowing rates on existing shorts are
starting to increase sharply with most shorts now being charged
a 4 percent to 9 percent fee.
"There is not much stock left to borrow and what is left is
going out the door at premium levels with borrow rates of 45
percent to 75 percent fee today," he said. "There is virtually
no stock left to borrow in SCTY which is reflected in the
100-percent-plus borrow cost of any scraps that have been traded
today."
Overall, Dusaniwsky said SolarCity short sellers "may not be
digging into their wallets as deep as Tesla short sellers, but
are still paying (collectively) over $1 million a day to keep
their shorts on their books."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)