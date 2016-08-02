Musk, big investors likely to boost stakes in Tesla

| DETROIT
DETROIT Aug 2 Elon Musk and key institutional
investors will probably tighten their control over electric car
maker Tesla Motors Inc after it acquires sister company
SolarCity Inc, a Reuters analysis shows.
Musk, who is chief executive of Tesla and chairman of
SolarCity, will remain the largest individual shareholder,
boosting his stake from 23.2 percent to 25.0 percent.
The largest institutional shareholder, Fidelity Management
and Research, will see its stake grow from 12.2 percent to 13.4
percent. Two Fidelity-managed funds, Fidelity Contrafund and
Fidelity OTC, together will control another 7.3 percent, up from
6.5 percent.
The Reuters analysis factored in a stock swap that is a key
element of the $2.6 billion merger announced on Monday by both
companies. The deal, which values each SolarCity share at 0.11
Tesla share, still requires shareholder and regulatory
approvals, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Reuters analyzed data provided by the companies, including
filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Musk, eight major institutional investors and the two
Fidelity funds control 45.7 percent of Tesla. After the merger,
the same group's combined stake will rise to 49.0 percent.
Three of Musk's relatives, including brother Kimbal Musk and
cousins Lyndon Rive and Peter Rive, will own a combined stake of
0.5 percent in Tesla. The Rive brothers are co-founders and top
executives of SolarCity. Kimbal Musk is a director of Tesla.
Other major institutional shareholders include Scottish
investment manager Bailie Gifford & Co, which will maintain an
8.9 percent stake in the combined companies; T. Rowe Price
Associates, 5.5 percent, and Vanguard Group, 3.6 percent.
Big banks, including several Tesla lenders, also will
maintain significant stakes after the merger: Bank of Montreal,
4.1 percent; Morgan Stanley, 3.0 percent; Goldman Sachs, 2.2
percent, and J.P. Morgan Chase, 1.0 percent.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Dan Grebler)