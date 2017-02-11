UPDATE 4-UAW says it will greet Tesla workers with 'open arms'

(Adds comment from Tesla worker Moran)
By Alexandria Sage and Joseph White
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United
Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached
by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly
plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury
electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the
company was on the UAW payroll.
The nascent move to organize at Tesla's factory shines an
unwelcome spotlight on allegations of long hours, mandatory
overtime and preventable injuries at a time when Tesla is
accelerating production to meet ambitious targets.
The worker, 43-year-old Jose Moran, said on Friday his goal
was to unionize at the factory where he has worked since 2012,
often pulling 12-hour days, six days a week.
"A lot of workers believe we have a right for union
representation and a right to represent ourselves and our own
interest. We don't believe the company is doing that for us,"
Moran told reporters during a conference call.
Earlier in the day, the UAW said Moran had never been paid
by the union.
"We can confirm that Mr. Moran and others at Tesla have
approached the UAW and we welcome them with open arms," the
union said.
The Fremont factory was once a UAW-represented operation,
owned by General Motors Co, but became non-union when
Tesla took over in 2010.
Tesla's chief executive, Elon Musk, told the website Gizmodo
on Thursday that Moran was "paid by the UAW to join Tesla and
agitate for a union. He doesn't really work for us, he works for
the UAW."
Moran said he had been congratulated by fellow factory
workers since publishing a blog earlier this week citing
preventable injuries at the plant, mandatory overtime and
workers being paid less than the auto industry average. (bit.ly/2kcIsyK)
"A lot of people have been ... shaking my hand,
congratulating me. Glad that someone spoke up," said Moran,
whose team works on Tesla's Model S sedan.
The attempts to organize comes as Tesla plans to idle the
factory for a week this month to prepare for production of the
high-volume Model 3 sedan. Tesla already builds
Model S sedans and Model X SUVs at the plant.
Musk is pushing to launch Model 3 production by July. He has
projected output will reach 500,000 vehicles a year by 2018,
roughly five times last year's production.
In a video posted to the "Fair Future at Tesla" Facebook
page on Friday, Moran says employees "spend more time at work
than at home," and they do not feel they can report health and
safety issues. "Tesla workers are fed up," he said. (bit.ly/2lsMYOE)
About 200 Tesla workers are on the Facebook site with "more
support every day," Moran told reporters.
A Tesla spokesman did not return a call for comment.
Moran's blog charged that Tesla managers required workers to
sign confidentiality agreements agreeing not to speak out about
wages or working conditions.
Musk, in comments reported by Gizmodo, said there is
sometimes mandatory overtime, but it is tapering off.
He said Tesla's starting wages are higher than UAW starting
pay and employees also receive stock grants. Confidentiality
agreements are meant to prevent company secrets from leaking,
Musk said.
