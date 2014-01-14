版本:
中国
2014年 1月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Tesla shares up 3.5 pct in heavy volume

NEW YORK Jan 14 Tesla Motors Inc : * Shares up 3.5 percent in heavy volume
