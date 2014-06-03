BRIEF-Tesla CEO musk says company "quite advanced" in planning for battery gigafactory

Nikkei nears one-month highs as yen slips
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
DETROIT, June 3 Tesla Motors Inc annual meeting: * CEO Musk says company "quite advanced" in planning for battery gigafactory * CEO Musk says feel "really good" about partnership with Panasonic Corp
including daily meetings * CEO Musk says production of Gen III car and gigafactory will move together * CEO Musk says has committed to be CEO through production of Gen III car, in
4-5 year time frame, then will reassess * CEO Musk says next-generation roadster is "probably five years away" * CEO Musk says company may build on three sites for gigafactory * CEO Musk says Tesla will always be a manufacturing company
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,717 a tonne by 0128 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne,