2012年 9月 25日

BRIEF-Tesla Motors drops in premarket after outlook, stock shelf filing

NEW YORK, Sept 25 Tesla Motors Inc : * Drops 15.2 percent to $26 in premarket after revenue outlook, stock shelf filing

