UPDATE 1-Tesla Fremont factory power to be restored within hours

Aug 14 Power will be restored by Friday afternoon at the Tesla Motors Inc auto factory in Fremont, California, a spokeswoman for utility Pacific Gas & Electric Co said.

PG&E and Tesla said a crane truck accidentally brought down a power line to the plant at about 6:30 a.m. PDT (1330 GMT) on Friday.

The auto plant was one of a few PG&E customers affected by the outage, said a PG&E spokeswoman. (Reporting by Sweta Singh and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)