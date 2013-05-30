Tesla Motors CEO says supercharger network to triple by end of June

May 30 Tesla Motors Inc's Chief
Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday the company will triple
its network of superchargers for electrical vehicles by the end
of next month.
A key criticism of electric vehicles is that their driving
distance relies heavily on the availability of charging
stations. Superchargers can power a battery more quickly and are
better suited for long distance travel.
Tesla's supercharger network will cover most of the major
metropolitan areas of the United States and some of Canada by
the end of this year, Musk said.
Musk made the statement at an All Things Digital conference,
an annual gathering of technology and media executives in the
California town of Rancho Palos Verdes.
Vehicles will be able to travel from Los Angeles to New York
using just the expanded supercharger network, Musk added.