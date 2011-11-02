UPDATE 1-Tesoro Q3 profit climbs on higher demand

* Profit $345 mln vs $56 mln

* Profit $2.39/shr vs 39 cts

* Highest quarterly earnings since Q2 2007

HOUSTON, Nov 2 Independent U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly profit, as improved demand for motor fuels lifted margins.

Tesoro, which operates seven refineries in the Western United States, reported a profit in the quarter of $345 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared with $56 million or 39 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Tesoro Chief Executive Greg Goff said the company's results were the best in more than four years.

"This marks the highest quarterly earnings since the second quarter of 2007," Goff said in statement.

The company was able run cheaper crude oils while maintaining reliable refinery operations in the quarter, he said.

Tesoro also announced that it was adding 290 retail stations to its portfolio of 1,200 stations.

San Antonio-based Tesoro recorded revenues of $8.1 billion in the third quarter compared to $5.3 billion in the same period of the year before.

During the year ago period Tesoro's results were affected by the recovery of its 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery from a deadly April 2010 explosion. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)