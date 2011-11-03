Tesoro says shifts West Coat refinery work to '12

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON Nov 3 Tesoro Corp said on Thursday that it had reduced its 2011 capital budget by $16 million by shifting planned work at its West Coast refineries to 2012.
Company Chief Executive Greg Goff said during a Thursday morning conference call with Wall Street analysts that the company's capital expenditures for 2011 should total about $320 million. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.