Tesoro says shifts West Coat refinery work to '12

HOUSTON Nov 3 Tesoro Corp said on Thursday that it had reduced its 2011 capital budget by $16 million by shifting planned work at its West Coast refineries to 2012.

Company Chief Executive Greg Goff said during a Thursday morning conference call with Wall Street analysts that the company's capital expenditures for 2011 should total about $320 million. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Alden Bentley)