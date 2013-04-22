UPDATE 1-Tesoro, Savage Cos plan venture to move crude to US West Coast

HOUSTON, April 22 Independent refiner Tesoro
Corp and supply system provider Savage Companies will
build a new crude-by-rail and marine offloading facility in
southwest Washington State to help move cheap North American
crude to West Coast refining centers, the companies said on
Monday.
The crude would come from "advantaged North American
sources" - such as North Dakota's Bakken shale oil play and
Canada - and the project will let Tesoro ship it to its three
West Coast refineries, a Tesoro spokeswoman said.
The facility at the Port of Vancouver, Washington, with an
initial capacity of 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) and expandable
to 280,000 bpd, is the latest in a series of moves by West Coast
refiners to tap cheap inland U.S. and Canadian crude already run
by their peers in other regions.
The $75 million to $100 million facility is expected to be
operational in 2014, pending regulatory approvals.
Last year Tesoro started up a new offloading facility at its
120,000 bpd refinery in Anacortes, Washington, about 244 miles
north of Vancouver, and began railing in 40,000 bpd of North
Dakota Bakken crude.
The company also is processing up to 5,000 bpd of Bakken
crude at its 166,000 bpd refinery in Martinez, California.