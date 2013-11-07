Tesoro taking three unit trains per month at N. Calif. refinery

HOUSTON Nov 7 Independent U.S. refinery Tesoro Corp is running 350,000 barrels per month of North Dakota Bakken crude delivered via rail at its 166,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Golden Eagle refinery in Martinez, California, Chief Executive Greg Goff told analysts on Thursday.

The crude is delivered to a third-party offloading facility and then to the refinery, he said.

Goff also said the company has submitted requests for environmental permits to build a 280,000 crude-by-rail and barge project in partnership with Savage Services at the Port of Vancouver in Washington State. The project would allow railed-in Bakken and Canadian crude to be delivered to West Coast refineries via barge.

That project remains on track to start up in late 2014 or early 2015, Goff said.