版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 7日 星期四 21:52 BJT

Tesoro taking three unit trains per month at N. Calif. refinery

HOUSTON Nov 7 Independent U.S. refinery Tesoro Corp is running 350,000 barrels per month of North Dakota Bakken crude delivered via rail at its 166,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Golden Eagle refinery in Martinez, California, Chief Executive Greg Goff told analysts on Thursday.

The crude is delivered to a third-party offloading facility and then to the refinery, he said.

Goff also said the company has submitted requests for environmental permits to build a 280,000 crude-by-rail and barge project in partnership with Savage Services at the Port of Vancouver in Washington State. The project would allow railed-in Bakken and Canadian crude to be delivered to West Coast refineries via barge.

That project remains on track to start up in late 2014 or early 2015, Goff said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐