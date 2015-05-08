Tesoro CEO: state review for Washington railport 'incredibly slow'

HOUSTON May 8 Tesoro Corp Chief
Executive Officer Greg Goff said on Friday the Washington state
review process for the company's proposed 360,000-barrel-per-day
railport is "moving incredibly slow."
Goff said "something could happen" with the project in early
2016 if it is ultimately approved by the government.
A state council expects to release an environmental impact
statement by mid-summer - later than the May time frame Tesoro
had expected - and a trial-like adjudication process has begun.
The committee will submit its recommendation of whether to
approve or reject the project to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee once
that process concludes.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)