UPDATE 1-Tesoro CEO: Washington railport likely pushed back to 2016

(Updates with quotes, details on project and review process)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON May 8 Tesoro Corp's proposed
railport project in Washington state will likely be pushed to
next year as it undergoes a "painfully slow" government review
process, the chief executive of the independent oil refiner told
analysts on Friday.
The $190 million, 360,000-barrels-per-day project would be
the biggest in the United States, moving U.S. and Canadian oil
via rail to the Port of Vancouver where it would be loaded onto
vessels to supply West Coast refineries - mainly in California.
Tesoro originally had hoped to begin operations in late
2014, and then pushed initial startup to mid-2015. Tesoro CEO
Greg Goff said on Friday that "something could happen in the
first part of 2016."
"We're absolutely committed to the project. We believe it
will be successful and we just have to keep focused," Goff said
during a quarterly earnings call.
No major crude pipelines move oil west across the Rocky
Mountains, so West Coast refineries have limited access to North
American crudes that are cheaper than imports.
Some individual refineries receive crude via rail, but many
such projects are stalled amid opposition in light of multiple
fiery crude train crashes, the latest just two days ago in North
Dakota.
A Washington state council has begun a trial-like
adjudication process as part of its review of the Tesoro
project, and its environmental impact statement is slated to be
released in mid-2015 - later than the May time frame Tesoro had
previously expected.
The council will then submit its recommendation to
Washington Governor Jay Inslee, who has the final say on whether
the railport will be built. He has two months from the date he
receives the recommendation to decide.
Goff said Tesoro and its partner, Savage Services, are doing
"everything possible to keep it moving forward, but at the end
of the day we're somewhat at the mercy of how that council
progresses."
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Paul Simao)