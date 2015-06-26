Final decision on Tesoro's Washington railport pushed to 2016

| HOUSTON, June 26
HOUSTON, June 26 The latest delay in a detailed
government review of Tesoro Corp's proposed $210 million
railport project in Washington state means a final decision will
not happen until 2016, according to a state council's published
schedule.
The 360,000 barrels-per-day project would be the biggest in
the United States, moving domestic and Canadian crude via rail
to Washington's Port of Vancouver, where it would be loaded onto
vessels to supply West Coast refineries - mainly in California.
The company had hoped to start it up by late 2014, and then
pushed it to this year as the project undergoes a lengthy state
review.
Several other oil-by-rail projects, largely in California,
are stalled amid opposition after multiple crude train crashes
and derailments since mid-2013.
Tesoro said the company was disappointed in "yet another
delay" and remains committed to the project.
Chief Executive Greg Goff told analysts last month that the
delay to 2016 was likely as the project undergoes what he called
a "painfully slow" review process.
The projected cost also has more than doubled to $210
million from its original $100 million as Tesoro upgraded the
design, including seismic dock improvements.
Washington's Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council
(EFSEC)'s schedule, made public this week, says a draft
environmental impact statement will be published in late
November. The council had previously expected to release the
draft report in late July.
State law then requires a month-long public comment period
which can be lengthened.
EFSEC then will submit the final report to Gov. Jay Inslee,
who has final say on whether it will be built. The new schedule,
and the public comment session, pushes that submission to early
2016. Inslee will have up to two months to decide once he
receives the report.
Most Washington refineries, including Tesoro's 120,000 bpd
plant in Anacortes, receive oil by rail. No major pipelines move
oil west across the Rocky Mountains or the Cascades, so West
Coast refineries turn to rail to tap North American crudes that
cost less than imports.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Christian Plumb)