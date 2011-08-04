Tesoro sees refinery runs up to 92.5 pct capacity in Q3

* Tesoro refineries ran at 87 percent capacity in Q2

* Plans L.A. refinery vacuum unit replacement

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Aug 4 Independent western U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp ( TSO.N ) said on Thursday that its seven refineries would run between 86.5 and 92.5 percent of their combined refining capacity of 665,000 barrels per day (bpd) during the third quarter of 2011.

The company's refineries ran at 87 percent of their combined capacity in the second quarter of 2011, Tesoro Chief Executive Greg Goff said in a morning earnings conference call.

Tesoro plans to replace the vacuum distillation unit at its 100,000 bpd Los Angeles refinery by the third quarter of 2012 to increase its yield of clean refined products, Goff said.

The San Antonio-based company said the replacement of the vacuum unit at a cost of $40 million comes due to another company's bad luck.

"We're quite fortunate in this case that the vacuum tower itself was purchased and built by another refinery that couldn't complete the project," said Dan Romasko, executive vice president of operations. "So we're able to get that at a significantly discounted price."

Tesoro continues with the expansion of its 58,000 bpd Mandan, North Dakota, refinery, to 68,000 bpd by the second quarter of 2012 to take cheaper Bakken shale crude.

The company is also looking at a possible project at its 57,500 bpd Salt Lake City refinery to widen its crude slate. A decision on that possible project is due before the end of 2011.

During the third quarter, Tesoro plans for its two California refineries, which have a combined throughout of 266,000 bpd, to run between 240,000 bpd and 250,000 bpd.

The company's two Pacific Northwest refineries, which have a combined capacity of 188,000 bpd, are planned to run between 160,000 bpd and 170,000 bpd in the third quarter.

The Mandan and Salt Lake City refineries, which have a capacity of 115,500 bpd, are planned to run between 110,000 and 120,000 bpd.

Tesoro's 93,500 bpd Kapolei, Hawaii, refinery is expected to run between 65,000 and 75,000 bpd in the third quarter.

The company is weighing shutting production at the refinery due to poor financial returns and converting the site to a refined products terminal. A decision is expected by the end of the year, Goff said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)