Tesoro refineries run up to 92.5 pct capacity in Q3

HOUSTON Aug 4 Independent western U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said Thursday its seven refineries would run between 86.5 and 92.5 percent of their combined refining capacity of 665,000 barrels per day during the third quarter of 2011.

The company's combined refining throughput was 87 percent of capacity in the second quarter of 2011, Tesoro Chief Executive Greg Goff said in a morning earnings conference call.

Tesoro plans to replace the vacuum distillation unit at its 100,000 bpd Los Angeles refinery by the third quarter of 2012 to increase its yield of clean refined products, Goff said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by John Picinich)