Tesoro Logistics to replace part of leaking N. Dakota pipeline

NEW YORK Oct 15 Tesoro Logistics LP will repair and replace a 200-foot section of the North Dakota pipeline that leaked 20,600 barrels of Bakken oil onto farmland in late September, the company said on Tuesday.

The plan has been submitted and approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), the company said.

Tesoro declined to comment on the cause of the leak, citing ongoing investigations. It did not provide a date for the possible restart of the line.