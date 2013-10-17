版本:
Tesoro detected anomalies on North Dakota pipeline before spill

Oct 17 Tesoro Logistics LP on Thursday said it detected anomalies during an inspection of its 20-year-old North Dakota pipeline days before the line leaked more than 20,000 barrels of oil onto farmland.

The pipeline was carrying Bakken oil to a rail facility in North Dakota when it ruptured. A farmer harvesting wheat on his land discovered the leak Sept. 29.
