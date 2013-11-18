BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics reaches agreement with Tesoro Corp to acquire second portion of Los Angeles logistics assets for $650 mln

Nov 18 Tesoro Logistics LP :
* Tesoro Logistics reaches agreement with Tesoro Corporation to
acquire second
portion of Los Angeles logistics assets
* Total consideration for deal of $650 million
* Says acquisition of these strategically important assets will
be immediately
accretive
* Partnership expects deal will contribute estimated EBITDA of
$60 million to
$65 million in its first full year of operation
* Deal price of $650 million will include cash of $585 million
and an equity
consideration valued at approximately $65 million
* Expects that Los Angeles logistics assets will contribute
about annual EBITDA
of $65 million to $75 million after first year of operation
