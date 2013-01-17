BRIEF-Tessco down in extended trading after results

UPDATE 1-U.S. FCC reverses Charter Communications 'overbuild' requirement -source
WASHINGTON, April 3 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission has voted to reverse a requirement
imposed under the Obama administration that Charter
Communications Inc extend broadband service to 1
million households already served by a competitor, a source
briefed on the matter said.
The decision was a win for a group representing smaller cable
companies that petitioned to overturn the "overbuild"
requirement and marked the latest reversal of Obama-era
requirements by the new Repub