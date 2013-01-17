版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 18日 星期五 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Tessco down in extended trading after results

NEW YORK Jan 17 TESSCO Technologies Inc : * Shares down 3.6 percent in extended trading after results

