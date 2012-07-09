UPDATE 1-Tessera wins tribunal ruling in Amkor dispute

* Tessera intends to seek $125 mln in damages
July 9 Tessera Technologies Inc said it
won an interim ruling against Amkor Technology Inc that
could fetch the chip technology developer more than $125 million
in damages.
The International Court of Arbitration of the International
Chamber of Commerce (ICC) issued an interim ruling in favor of
Tessera, the companies said in separate statements.
Tessera and Amkor, a maker of semiconductor assembly and
testing equipment, were in arbitration regarding multiple
patents, including past breaches of license agreement by Amkor.
According to Amkor, the ICC ruled that Amkor owes royalties
to Tessera on three of the ten U.S. patents that were part of
the dispute. It would also owe royalties on four foreign patents
as part of the arbitration.
Amkor expects the total damages, including interest, on the
four foreign patents would amount to about $30 million. It did
not give an estimate of the royalties to be paid on the U.S.
patents.
Tessera said it intends to seek in excess of $125 million
from Amkor.
At the heart of the dispute is a Tessera technology that
enables semiconductor makers to shrink the size of the package
that contains and protects a chip from damage.
The tribunal also upheld Tessera's claim that it was within
its right to terminate the license agreement with Amkor in
February last year.
Amkor's shares closed at $5.02 and Tessera's at $15.00 on
Friday on the Nasdaq.