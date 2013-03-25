UPDATE 1-Tessera CEO stepping down, board to be overhauled

* Says searching for new CEO to replace Robert Young
* Replaces Chairman Robert Boehlke
* Names three new directors
March 25 Tessera Technologies Inc Chief
Executive Robert Young is stepping down, after activist hedge
fund Starboard Value called for his sacking and an overhaul of
the technology patent company's board.
The company also replaced its chairman and named three new
independent directors. Tessera said on Monday it plans to
nominate a slate of six independent directors including the
three new directors at its annual meeting scheduled for May 23.
The company's website shows it has six directors, including
Young.
Tessera did not say if Young, who became the CEO in May
2011, already had stepped down but said it had started a search
for his replacement.
Tessera said earlier this month that Starboard had sent it a
letter alleging Young had engaged in possible improper conduct
involving "an inappropriate relationship with a female employee
of the company".
The board had asked Starboard, which has a 7.4 percent stake
in Tessera, to provide evidence for the allegations and said it
unanimously backed Young.
Tessera, which licenses technology used in microchip
packaging, named Richard Hill as chairman, replacing Robert
Boehlke, who was accused by two independent directors last month
of obstructing the smooth functioning of the board.
Starboard announced in December its intention to nominate
seven individuals for election to Tessera's board. ()
U.S.-based Tessera said last week its DigitalOptics business
will no longer supply vertically integrated camera modules and
will cease all operations at its leased facility in Zhuhai,
China. The company said it expects to take a related charge of
between $17 million and $23 million over in the first and second
quarters.