Two Tessera directors to quit unless chairman resigns

Feb 25 Two of Tessera Technologies Inc's
directors said Chairman Robert Boehlke was obstructing
the smooth functioning of the board and they would resign on
March 1 unless he steps down.
Tessera has an intellectual property unit that licenses
chip-packaging technology and an unprofitable digital optics
unit that sells technology used in cellphone cameras.
The company said Boehlke does not intend to resign and it
expects the resignations of John Goodrich, a member of the board
since August 2001, and Kevin Rivette, a director since March
2011.
Goodrich and Rivette said in a letter to Tessera that
Boehlke prevented "effective operating oversight," cost control
and strategic planning, and they would like to serve on
Tessera's board again if Boehlke was removed.
"We remain convinced that our technology assets, Internet
protocol (IP) and human resources are far more valuable than
reflected by the current stock price," they said.