UPDATE 1-Tessera says to cut jobs, close Japan facility

Aug 25 Tessera Technologies Inc said it would cut jobs at its Yokohama, Japan development facility, and subsequently close it to streamline costs and operations.

The chip technology developer expects a total charge related to the closure of $2.0-$2.5 million in the third quarter, including about $1.2 million related to jobcuts, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Tessera's decision to close the Japan facility follows disappointing preliminary second-quarter results reported in July.

The San Jose, California-based company had also said earlier in the year that it was looking at a possible separation of its imaging and optics business, including a spin-off.

Tessera shares, which have lost 22 percent since it reported preliminary quarterly results, closed down 4 percent at $13.47 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)